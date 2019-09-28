Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police have cited two bars in Allegheny County for health code violations.
Ace’s & Deuces on Fifth Avenue and 1613 Saloon on Brownsville Road both had various fire and health code violations, according to police.
Late Friday night, police discovered a small amount of suspected cocaine and ecstasy at Aces & Deuces along with a liquor law violation.
Two drug arrests were made at 1613 Saloon when police found suspected cocaine, marijuana and a stolen firearm.
