PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police have cited two bars in Allegheny County for health code violations.

Ace’s & Deuces on Fifth Avenue and 1613 Saloon on Brownsville Road both had various fire and health code violations, according to police.

Late Friday night, police discovered a small amount of suspected cocaine and ecstasy at Aces & Deuces along with a liquor law violation.

Two drug arrests were made at 1613 Saloon when police found suspected cocaine, marijuana and a stolen firearm.

