PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting in 2020, the Pirates will establish their Team Hall of Fame at PNC Park and Steve Blass will be recognized as a member of the inaugural class.
The Pirates made the announcement Saturday night during their celebration of Blass’ 60 seasons with the Pirates as a pitcher and then a broadcaster.
Every year, the Pirates plan to induct a limited number of members into the Hall of Fame, celebrating the best players and important figures in team history.
The Hall of Fame will be a permanent display inside PNC Park.
More details including how fans can take part in the selection process will be made available this offseason.
