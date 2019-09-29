PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the Captain’s Dinner Cruise Saturday night, a senior deckhand on the Empress acted quickly and saved a passenger that was choking.

DeAndre Hull and the crew were informed of a woman choking and when Hull noticed another woman applying the Heimlich Maneuver incorrectly, he then took over and cleared the obstruction.

The woman was returned to the dock to be evaluated and it was determined nothing else was wrong.

DeAndre has been with the Gateway Clipper Fleet for two years and was recently signed off as a “Mate” on the Empress.

According to the Gateway Clipper, all employees are trained yearly on first aid, CPR/AED administration and other emergency response techniques.