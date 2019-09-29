PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened in Oakland.

According to Pitt Police, the attack occurred on the 400 block of Atwood Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that a man was assaulted and kicked in the face by an unknown male suspect, who eventually fled the scene.

The victim has “significant facial trauma” according to Pitt Police, and the victim was knocked unconscious as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described by police as a white male about 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts at the time of the assault, according to police.

Pitt Police helped the Pittsburgh Police with the case and sent out a crime alert to those in the Pitt community.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or the Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.