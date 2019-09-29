



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be autumn, but it doesn’t feel like it in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh woke up to temperatures in the high 50s to mid-60s, and as the day goes on, it will continue to warm up.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says Sunday will be a quiet, partly sunny and warm day with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s which is nearly 10-12 degrees above normal.

The heat lingers and builds into mid-week, with the high on Tuesday peaking at 87.

Then a strong cold front drops us back down to seasonable highs. Towards the end of the week, we’ll see temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be dry and there shouldn’t be any severe thunderstorms like we saw Saturday.

Kristin Emery says we could see a spotty shower or two at times Monday.

Skies should start to clear in time for the Steelers game Monday night and temperatures will warm at kickoff in the upper 70s.

