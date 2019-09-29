FRENCHCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing multiple charges in a violent road rage incident.
According to a press release issued by Pennsylvania State Police Franklin on Sunday, 57-year-old Tracy Laufer is accused of road rage.
Police say Laufer caused a crash on the 2800 block of Raymilton Road in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County when he encountered a slower-moving vehicle.
He allegedly caused the crash, police say, which damaged both vehicles. Both Laufer and the victim, a 58-year-old Venango County man, were injured.
After that, police say Laufer got out his car and assaulted the victim, punching him several times in the head, face and back.
Police charged Laufer with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, passing in a no passing zone and reckless driving.
Laufer’s case is awaiting a preliminary hearing, police say.
