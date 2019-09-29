



GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A mall in Westmoreland County was evacuated after police believed an “extremely dangerous” inmate was in the area.

Shoppers and workers were forced from the Westmoreland Mall on Sunday.

We have reason to believe the below pictured in mate escapee Christopher Clemente is in the area of the Westmoreland Mall. If seen please contact 911. Keep doors locked and make sure not to leave keys in vehicles. See attached news release from Gallia County pic.twitter.com/DfWwPyrXf1 — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019

There was a heavy police presence around the mall, and State Police say an escaped inmate, Christopher Clemente, could have been in the area of the mall.

They’re asking everyone to take their keys out of their vehicles.

#Breaking. @PSPTroopAPIO has confirmed that an escaped convict from Ohio was spotted near the westmorland mall. @boballenkdka will have More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/cSom4hKxUf — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) September 29, 2019

Clemente is one of four men that overpowered two female corrections officers, the Gallia County Sheriff says, and escaped from an Ohio jail.

The Gallia County Sheriff says all the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous.

Clemente is described as a 24-year-old who is about 6 feet and one inch tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Brynn Martin, Troy McDaniel Jr., and Lawrence Lee III are among the other escaped inmates.

The Gallia County Sheriff says the inmates had help from at least one person on the inside.

The mall is now back open, but there is no word on Clemente’s capture.

The mall has reopened. Earlier today out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of local law enforcement, the mall was briefly closed. Any questions should be directed to @PAStatePolice. — Westmoreland Mall (@WestmorelandPA) September 29, 2019

