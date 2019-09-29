Filed Under:Local TV, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland Mall


GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A mall in Westmoreland County was evacuated after police believed an “extremely dangerous” inmate was in the area.

Shoppers and workers were forced from the Westmoreland Mall on Sunday.

There was a heavy police presence around the mall, and State Police say an escaped inmate, Christopher Clemente, could have been in the area of the mall.

They’re asking everyone to take their keys out of their vehicles.

Clemente is one of four men that overpowered two female corrections officers, the Gallia County Sheriff says, and escaped from an Ohio jail.

The Gallia County Sheriff says all the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous.

Clemente is described as a 24-year-old who is about 6 feet and one inch tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Brynn Martin, Troy McDaniel Jr., and Lawrence Lee III are among the other escaped inmates.

The Gallia County Sheriff says the inmates had help from at least one person on the inside.

The mall is now back open, but there is no word on Clemente’s capture.

