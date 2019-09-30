  • KDKA TVOn Air

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of theft.

The Allegheny Township Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on Monday.

They say the woman wanted for theft was caught on security footage on Sept. 21.

Police would not say what was stolen or where it was stolen from, but the photo shows Walmart advertisements in the background.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny Township Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Patrolman Brant at 814-695-3333 or rbrant@alleghenytownship.us.

