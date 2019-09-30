SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – A suspect has been identified in a weekend shooting that left one man injured.

According to the Sharon Police Department, the shooting happened on Saturday around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Baird Way.

Police say multiple people witnessed the shooting, but nobody called first responders.

The Sharon Police were made aware of the shooting once a 26-year-old Sharon man walked into the hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds.

The victim talked to police, and police say he gave them a false location of the shooting. Despite the inaccurate information, police say they were later able to figure out where the shooting occurred.

Once they found the crime scene, police say they were able to locate video of the incident.

Based on that video evidence, police were able to identify a suspect but charges have yet to be filed.

Police report the victim is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

They would not identify the victim or the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

