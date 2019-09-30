INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — Burfict is back in the news headlines again.

After being known for dirty play and late or illegal hits with the Cincinnati Bengals, he has made his first move as a Raider, will now serve NFL-record season-long suspension.

Burfict laid the helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle Sunday. He was ejected from the game following the blow.

“KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!!”

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

Burfict has accrued 13 suspensions and fines over seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed six games between 2016 and 2017 for two illegal hits (3 games each.) He also was suspended for four games in 2018 because of a PED violation.

“Here is the official announcement on #Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict, who is suspended without pay for the rest of 2019. Jon Runyan wrote: “There were no mitigating circumstances on this play.”

The 29-year-old signed with the Oakland Raiders in the offseason as a free agent, and the linebacker was named a team captain.”

Here is the official announcement on #Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict, who is suspended without pay for the rest of 2019. Jon Runyan wrote: “There were no mitigating circumstances on this play.” pic.twitter.com/DdoXyTb5ax — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

A decision for the season-long ban was made Monday morning.