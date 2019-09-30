Auburn Hills, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers on I-75 North in Auburn Hills saw something shocking on one of the digital billboards Saturday night — a pornographic video.

“You don’t see that every day,” said Dr. Justin Kammo, who was driving home from dinner near M-59 East around 10:30 p.m. when he spotted it.

The Auburn Hills Police Department is still trying to figure out how it happened. They said the company who operates the billboard, Outfront Media, previously CBS Outdoor, took the video down once they discovered what was playing. However, Outfront Media confirmed to 7 Action News that this is not their billboard.

Kammo wasn’t the only driver distracted, as he noticed drivers behind him doing the same thing he did.

“You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double-take.”

Police learned about the video playing on the billboard from callers on the freeway. It’s unclear how long the pornography was playing for.

“I assumed someone had hacked it right away,” Kammo said.

