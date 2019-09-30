



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” has been renewed for a fourth season.

On Twitter, the official “Stranger Things” account posted a 38-second video confirming Stranger Things 4.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

“We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” the tweet reads, mimicking the text that floats across the screen at the end of the teaser.

The writers of “Stranger Things” also shared the news on Twitter.

Stranger Things 4 it’s happening! we have an awesome team working on st4 and we can’t wait to share it with you. thank you for your passion and your love for our show… let’s keep that curiosity door open, yeah? after all, we’re not in hawkins anymore…pic.twitter.com/aToeEqxxFY — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) September 30, 2019

“Thank you for your passion and your love for our show,” the tweet read. “Let’s keep that curiosity door open, yeah? After all, we’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

The third season of the show, which takes place in a fictional Indiana town called Hawkins, just dropped on Netflix in July.

A date for the highly anticipated fourth season has not been released yet.