PITTSBURGH (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze in a warehouse in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The fire broke out in the building on Smallman Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

There are no reports of injuries.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid Smallman Street, Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue between 11th and 21st streets.

