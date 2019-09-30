Comments
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze in a warehouse in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
The fire broke out in the building on Smallman Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
There are no reports of injuries.
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid Smallman Street, Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue between 11th and 21st streets.
UPDATE:
Liberty Avenue is open, but please avoid Smallman Street and Penn Avenue between 21st and 11th Streets as @PghFireFighters get a warehouse fire under control. pic.twitter.com/sYzm65I9jg
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 30, 2019
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.