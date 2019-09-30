  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Beer, Brewery, Kym Gable, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Pittsburgh News, Sales Tax, Use Tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Tuesday, craft breweries in Pennsylvania will pay a new tax.

The state will begin imposing a “use tax” on beer that is sold directly to consumers at breweries. The tax is different than a sales tax and is not on all beer.

It will be 1.75 percent in Allegheny County and 1.50 percent elsewhere.

The tax is calculated by multiplying 25 percent of all retail sales by the local sales tax.

Many businesses say they have no choice but to pass along the hike to customers.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be right away, but we estimate about $18,000 a year it’s going to cost us,” Phillip Moran of Church Brew Works said.

The Department of Revenue is not allowing the tax to appear on receipts.

“These little guys, it’s going to put on another charge. .. It’s just not fair,” Moran said.

Comments