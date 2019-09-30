



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brooke Theiss, of WW, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some recipes to help families build healthier eating habits!

Chicken Salad with Apples

Serves: 6 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 0

Ingredients:

● 2 cups, chopped, cubed cooked skinless boneless chicken breasts

● 1 small, Fuji-variety apple, diced

● 1⁄2 cup, thinly sliced uncooked celery

● 1⁄4 cup, minced uncooked shallots

● ⅓ cup plain fat free Greek yogurt

● 2 Tbsp, minced, fresh cilantro

● 1 tsp curry powder

● 1⁄2 tsp fresh lime juice

● 1⁄2 tsp, finely grated lime zest

● 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt

● 1 Tbsp, chopped uncooked scallions (optional)

Instructions:

● Combine chicken, apple, celery and shallot in a large bowl.

● In another bowl, whisk together yogurt, cilantro, curry powder, lime juice, lime zest and salt; pour over chicken salad and toss lightly to coat.

● Garnish with optional chopped scallions.

Serving size: 1/2 c

Two-Ingredient Dough Pizzas

Serves: 4 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 6 (with turkey pepperoni)

Ingredients:

● 1 cup plain fat free Greek yogurt

● 1 cup white self-rising flour

● 1 cup canned tomato sauce

● ¾ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

● 20 piece(s) small, thinly sliced turkey pepperoni (optional)

● 4 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

● 2 Tbsp basil, slivered

● 4 pinch crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

Instructions:

● Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

● Place yogurt and flour in a large bowl; stir well with a wooden spoon until just combined and then keep mixing dough in bowl with your hands until smooth (about 2 minutes of kneading). If dough is too sticky to knead, add more flour, 1 Tbsp at a time, until no longer sticky.

● Place a large piece of parchment paper on a work surface and sprinkle with a little flour; place dough on paper. Use a knife to cut dough into 4 equal pieces. Use a rolling pin to roll each piece of dough into a 6-7 inch oval. Place on prepared baking sheet; bake until dough is beginning to turn lightly golden, about 18 minutes.

● Remove from oven and top each with ¼ c sauce, 3 Tbsp mozzarella cheese and 5 pieces pepperoni (or fresh vegetables of your choice). Return to oven and bake a few more minutes until dough is cooked through and cheese is melted.

● Serve each sprinkled with 1 Tbsp Parmesan, 1/2 Tbsp basil and a pinch red pepper flakes.

Serving size: 1 pizza

Pumpkin Pie Butter

Serves: 12 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 1

Enjoy your favorite autumn flavors any time of year with this luscious combo. Convenient canned pumpkin is whisked together with powdered almond butter, which gives the spread creamy richness without overpowering the taste. A drizzle of maple syrup pairs perfectly with the sweet squash, and pumpkin pie spice blend gives you the essence of multiple spices in one handy ingredient. Be sure to include the apple cider vinegar and salt, which brighten and enhance all the flavors. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir with a whisk until well blended.

Ingredients:

● 15 oz, canned pumpkin puree

● ½ cup(s) unsweetened powdered almond butter

● 2 Tbsp maple syrup

● 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● ¾ tsp apple cider vinegar

● ¼ tsp table salt

Instructions:

● Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir with a whisk until well blended.

Serving size: 2½ Tbsp