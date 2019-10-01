



BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – The first invasive northern snakehead fish was caught in the Monongahela River, just south of Braddock.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, northern snakeheads are an invasive species that have been spotted in Pennsylvania waters before, but never the Mon.

An angler who caught the fish notified the commission of their find on Friday.

It’s not entirely known how northern snakeheads were first introduced to Pennsylvania waters, but the Fish and Boat Commission says they suspect the invasive species was either brought in by the pet trade or food industry.

They say the fish were once popular aquarium pets and they’re also good to eat.

If you happen to catch a snakehead, you’re asked to properly dispose of the fish.

The Fish and Boat Commission tells KDKA that the northern snakeheads are “delicious,” so you can either eat them or kill them.

Whatever you do, do not throw the fish on the bank or put it back on the water.