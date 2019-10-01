FAIRMONT, W.Va. (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man they say killed someone in Marion County.

Brian Edward Lyons II is charged with first-degree murder for an incident in Fairmont.

He stole the deceased person’s car, fled the state and abandoned it in Somerset County.

Lyons II is also wanted on an attempted homicide in Fairmont and another attempted homicide in Washington County, Pa.

Police say to not engage with Lyons II because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

