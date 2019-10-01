  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairmont, Local TV, Manhunt, Murder Charges, Pittsburgh News, Washington County, West Virginia News

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man they say killed someone in Marion County.

Brian Edward Lyons II is charged with first-degree murder for an incident in Fairmont.

He stole the deceased person’s car, fled the state and abandoned it in Somerset County.

Lyons II is also wanted on an attempted homicide in Fairmont and another attempted homicide in Washington County, Pa.

Police say to not engage with Lyons II because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Stick With KDKA For Any Updates

Comments