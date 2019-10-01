



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – You have one year left to apply for a REAL ID before rule changes go into effect.

Next October, you’ll need one to board domestic commercial flights and go into some federal buildings or nuclear power plants, if you don’t have a passport or other approved form of ID.

Experts say it could take some time to gather the documents you need to get one, so it’s important to start the application process early.

To get REAL ID, PennDOT says they need to see either original versions or certified copies of the following documents:

“Proof of identity– Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card

Proof of Social Security number — Social Security card

Two proofs of current, physical Pennsylvania address (if applicable) — Examples include current, unexpired PA license or ID, PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card or utility bill with the same name and address.

Proof of all legal name changes — Certified marriage certificate, court order, or divorce decree issued by your county’s family court.”

More details about getting a REAL ID can on the Pennsylvania DMV’s website.