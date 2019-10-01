PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to general manager Jim Rutherford, Penguins forward Bryan Rust will be missing significant time with an injury.

Rutherford spoke to members of the Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday morning to relay the update.

Rust was hit in the hand with a slap shot Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in the team’s final preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Rutherford expects to place Rust on Long-Term Injured Reserve to start the season. When a player is placed on that list, they are prevented from participating in at least 10 NHL games and 24 days in the regular season.

The #Penguins are indeed placing Bryan Rust on long-term IR. That means he must miss at least 10 games and 24 days. While he is on LTIR, his $3.5 salary won't count against the cap. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) October 1, 2019

Rutherford also says he expects captain Sidney Crosby to be back in action for the opener after leaving the final preseason game early with a lower body injury, meanwhile forward Alex Galchenyuk, who has been dealing with an injury in the preseason, has a chance to return later this week.

The Penguins open the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.