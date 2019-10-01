



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot and humid weather is expected to return today and stick around into Wednesday.

At this point, the cool front is expected to slide through on Thursday morning, putting an end to the heat.

Not only will communities be flirting with record-high temperatures, but monthly all-time high temperatures could potentially fall as well. We will see.

While the rain chance is small today, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says there is a small chance for rain both today and Wednesday. The cold front on Thursday morning is forecast to be situated east to west and move through around 7 a.m. If you are looking for rain and storms, the current set-up will disappoint.

Smiley says he still not sold on temperatures being as cold as data has been showing over the past couple of days. This is the time of year we can sometimes get cold air at the surface with much warmer air above, and this is often times hard to see in a human forecast, but that’s why we have models that can more easily track small pools of air that would otherwise be missed.

It does seem that model data is starting to warm just a bit.

Either way, it goes it is going to begin to feel like fall by Friday. Highs on Friday will likely struggle to get to the mid-60s for the afternoon.

The coldest of the air will be in place on Saturday morning with lows in some places falling to the 30s. We could see some frost during the morning hours on Saturday.

