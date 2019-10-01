Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Port Authority announces it will be offering another way for passengers to find information on the public transportation system.
Starting today, customer service representatives will be available for live chat from 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Outside of those designated hours, customers can contact Port Authority with any questions using the Customer Service contact form.
The live chat is available on all mobile devices as well as desktop computers.
