PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local company has landed a new partnership with the National Hockey League.
PPG are announcing the partnership with the NHL Tuesday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.
The company is set to provide PPG coating technology that will be used on all NHL game pucks during the 2019-2020 season.
NHL Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President Brian Jennings and PPG Vice President of Corporate and Government Affairs Bryan Iams are set to speak to the media about the partnership this afternoon.
Last year, PPG partnered with the Penguins and the NHL to provide color-changing pucks for the league. The color changed depending on how cold the pucks were. The Pens used them during the preseason in 2018 and they were used in the regular season during the NHL’s Winter Classic at the beginning of the year.
