



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A local high school is addressing parents’ concerns about the vaping crisis.

Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport is holding an informational session for parents to learn more about vaping and its health risks.

Breathe PA, an organization that educates people about lung health, will speak with students and parents at the high school on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Parents will learn what vaping products look like and the terms their kids use to talk about vaping.

“Those are very complex and important issues,” Serra Catholic principal Tim Chirdon said. “And, fortunately, we have a great foundation that can provide information to all that attend our event.”

The presentation comes at a time when Chirdon said vaping is a nationwide epidemic, and our area is not immune.

The principal feels a responsibility to educate young adults about the dangers of vaping.

“Many young people and others have come to believe vaping is a safe alternative to smoking, and we know that it is not,” Chirdon told KDKA.

If a student at the school is caught with a vaping device, there is a punishment.

The school wants to reinforce the dangers of vaping.

“Instead of just punishing every negative behavior, we want to help form students in their ability to make good decisions,” Chirdon said. “And we can only accomplish that through effective educational programs.”