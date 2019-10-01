PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Councilperson Erika Strassburger held a press conference to discuss the Human Rights Report and Zero Evictions Day in Pittsburgh.
On Tuesday, October 1, Directors Anu Jain and Megan Stanley, of the Gender Equity Commission and Commission on Human Relations, along with Councilperson Strassburger met with community advocates to highlight human rights concerns throughout the city.
The groups met outside of the City Council Chambers around noon to proclaim October 1 as Zero Evictions Day in the City of Pittsburgh.
“Through Pittsburgh’s work with other cities people are learning about the common challenges that we face and possible solutions that can be forming urban policy,” said Jain.
Advocates want to make an effort to break the systemic bais for impoverished groups, women, and people of color.
If you missed the live coverage, you can watch it here:
