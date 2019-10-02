  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buffalo Sabres, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sidney Crosby


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be playing in the home opener against the Sabres.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan said that Crosby is “good to go” for the home opener in his post-practice comments today at PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby left the final preseason game on Saturday with an injury after he blocked a shot.

He is coming off a season in 2018-19 where he reached 100 points for the sixth time in his NHL career.

The season begins tomorrow night at PPG Paints Arena against Buffalo at 7:00 p.m.

Comments