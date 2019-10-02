Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be playing in the home opener against the Sabres.
Head Coach Mike Sullivan said that Crosby is “good to go” for the home opener in his post-practice comments today at PPG Paints Arena.
Crosby WILL play in Thursday’s season opener. “Sid is good to go,” HC Sullivan said. #Pens -SK
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 2, 2019
Crosby left the final preseason game on Saturday with an injury after he blocked a shot.
He is coming off a season in 2018-19 where he reached 100 points for the sixth time in his NHL career.
The season begins tomorrow night at PPG Paints Arena against Buffalo at 7:00 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.