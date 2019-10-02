Comments
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in McKees Rocks.
Police say the investigation started Wednesday morning around 12:20 a.m. near the #6 building of the Uansa Village Housing Complex.
They say a 26-year-old man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say he was on the porch of a vacant unit when two men approached and then shot him.
There is no word on a motive at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
Stick With KDKA For Any Further Updates
You must log in to post a comment.