



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another warm start and hot day for the beginning of October.

There will be some scattered showers around, and at this point, it looks like the morning will be dry with weak storms and rain showers for the afternoon into the evening, as a cold front begins to sag into the state.

While fall weather is expected to arrive for the weekend, it is always tough in this type of set-up to know exactly when the cooler air will arrive. Folks in our area will begin to be impacted by cooler air by overnight tonight, but it will be dependent on where exactly you live.

There could be a point Thursday morning where there is a divide of nearly 20 degrees between two points less than 50 miles away.

The tug-of-war between war and cool air will continue throughout the day on Thursday with cool air finally winning by Thursday night. It’s still possible we could see some stormy weather as we wrap up Thursday as storms may develop along the cold front. This currently is not a sure thing and we will have to continue to monitor how the front slides through.

Behind the front, Friday looks to be fairly wild. Be careful what you wish for as strong wind speeds will pull in the cool weather. Lake effect rain showers will also be possible with mostly cloudy skies. It will be one of those days with big breaks of sunshine followed by a return of cloud cover.

Next week Sunday evening, after the Steelers game, through Monday could be a big rain event for the area.

