PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite being a smaller market in both the United States and the world, PPG Paints Arena finds itself among the highest venues for ticket sales.

According to Pollstar, which conducted a study of venues worldwide, PPG Paints Arena ranks 8th in the United States and 16th worldwide in ticket sales for concerts and live touring events.

The results are drawn from gross ticket sales of touring events including concert, comedy shows, and other live events that tour the country and the world. Sporting events are not included in the data.

“We’re all very fortunate to have a great arena in a great city, which makes this kind of success possible,” said Gary Desjardins, general manager of PPG Paints Arena for ASM Global. “The promoters and touring acts love the building and love the city, and I can’t say enough about our staff and the job they do here every day.”

This October alone, PPG Paints Arena will host seven concerts and seven shows of Jurassic World Live.