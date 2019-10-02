PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– For the second time this week, the Duquesne Incline has been shut down due to a bedbug problem.

The Duquesne Incline is a quick and convenient way to get from the top of Mount Washington to the South Side below.

Users say recently some unwanted quests have been hitching a ride and they are hiding between the wooden slats on the benches in the cars.

They are bedbugs.

Last Friday a woman says she was bitten more than 100 times.

Anne Levick and her husband live across the street from the incline and ride it often.

Neither has been bitten but say they’ve spotted a few bedbugs on the incline.

“They come out from between the slats in the benches. I saw two of them, kept trying to step on them.”

Inside the manager of the Duquesne Incline had few answers.

“The dead bugs I was told were stink bugs.”

He closes his office door, but by early afternoon a sign went up outside reading: “Duquesne Incline closed until Friday, October 4 until 5:30 am”.

The Port Authority confirms more bed bugs have been found and exterminators will once again treat the cars and the station area.