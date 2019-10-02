GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man was arrested in the parking lot of a Shop-N-Save in Greensburg on Saturday after police found him in possession of items for producing methamphetamines.

Michael Horning, 47-years-old of Ross Township was found with a duffle bag containing camping fuel gas, two ice compresses, drain opener, coffee filters, salt, mason jars, rubber gloves, AA batteries and a roll of electrical tape.

According to police, these items are consistent with the materials needed for producing methamphetamines.

Horning was dropped off by a woman he had spent the night with in the parking lot after an argument. She did not know he was producing methamphetamines and was driving him to the airport for a flight to Florida.

She then contacted the police after the argument.

When first questioned by police, Horning provided the officers with a false birth date and social security number. After police then ran his name, it revealed he had four warrants active in his name in Somerset County.

Horning is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and is facing charges of false identification, drug possession, and other charges related to the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, And Cosmetic Act.