WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Gaming Control Board approved The Meadows to open a sportsbook.
The area will have 17 screens and 18 self-bet kiosks, along with betting windows.
Casino officials say they are ready to begin taking bets next Tuesday during a test period and anticipate an official opening by Oct. 10.
The Meadows in Washington County is the 12th sportsbook in the state.
DraftKings, the online fantasy sports providers-turned-bookmaker, will run the Meadows online sportsbook in a co-branded deal. DraftKings’ application for an operator’s license is scheduled to be considered by the gaming board on Oct. 30, and it anticipates going live in November.
