SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say troopers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.
News outlets report Capt. Shallon Oglesby with the West Virginia State Police said the troopers responded Tuesday evening to a report of shots fired in the Drennen area of Nicholas County.
Police said they encountered 50-year-old Jack Thomas Naylor, who pointed a rifle at them. Police say the troopers fired at Naylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
