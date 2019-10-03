Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another weapon has been confiscated at the Pittsburgh International Airport this year.
According to TSA, a Butler County man was stopped at the security checkpoint on Wednesday, October 2 with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets.
Authorities confiscated the weapon that was found in his backpack and detained him.
This is the 29th gun stopped at one of the airport’s checkpoints this year.
Click here for details on how to properly travel with a firearm.
