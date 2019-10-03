Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Summer sizzle is about to fizzle!
An incoming cold front will stir up spotty showers and thunderstorms, this evening, then give way to plummeting temperatures.
Midnight’s temperature will likely end up being the high temperature for Friday, as temperatures dip into the 50s by early morning.
Those temperatures will struggle to reach 60 again in the afternoon.
Saturday looks very much like Fall, with dry weather attached, but another round of showers moves in on Sunday.
Temperatures look to continue the cooler trend next week.
The thing is, though, these temperatures will feel cool, but they’ll mostly be right where they should for this time of year.
