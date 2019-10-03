Comments
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – Jeannette residents can now register their security cameras with police in an effort to reduce crime.
Through an online form, cameras can be registered with the City of Jeannette Police Department.
Police say the initiative aims to “deter crime and promote public safety through collaboration between the City of Jeannette Police Department” and residents.
According to the camera registry form, police will be able to collect any footage related to criminal activity as evidence.
The footage won’t be released to the public or the press, and those who have footage relevant to investigations will be contacted directly by police.
You can register your camera online.
You must log in to post a comment.