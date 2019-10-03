Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you travel on this road, be prepared for traffic.
The Department of Public Works announced that there will be single-lane closure on Thoms Run Road between Bridge Street and Boyds Run Road in Collier Township.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 7 for embankment repairs.
The restriction is expected to end on Friday, October 11.
The lane closure will be operated by traffic flaggers every day that week from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
