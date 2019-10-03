  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Collier Township, Department Of Public Works, Lane Restrictions, Thoms Run Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you travel on this road, be prepared for traffic.

The Department of Public Works announced that there will be single-lane closure on Thoms Run Road between Bridge Street and Boyds Run Road in Collier Township.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 7 for embankment repairs.

The restriction is expected to end on Friday, October 11.

The lane closure will be operated by traffic flaggers every day that week from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

