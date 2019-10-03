Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The thermometer showed a new record in Pittsburgh.
On Wednesday, the low temperature this morning was 69 degrees, setting a record for the warmest low temperature.
The previous record of 68 degrees was set in 1884.
Pittsburgh and Wheeling each set a new record max low temperature this morning of 69 degrees. This breaks the previous records of 68 degrees (1884) and 65 degrees (2018), respectively.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 2, 2019
