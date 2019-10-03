  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The thermometer showed a new record in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Wednesday, the low temperature this morning was 69 degrees, setting a record for the warmest low temperature.

The previous record of 68 degrees was set in 1884.

