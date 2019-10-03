



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After rain showers rolled through this morning, another hot day is expected, but that will all be changing soon.

We did set a couple of records on Wednesday, including record highs set in Dubois, Pennsylvania, Wheeling, West Virginia, and a couple of places in Ohio. We also hit the max low (meaning warmest low temperature) in Pittsburgh. But won’t be setting any records today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

You should expect spotty rain showers through the day today with the peak time coming this morning during the morning commute, and then from around 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., as a cold front slides through.

Weak storms will be possible mainly as the cold front moves in.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees, and the middle of the day may see lots of sunshine before clouds roll back in.

The weather will be cooler heading into the weekend and closer to what we normally would expect for this time of the year.

Rain chances return on Sunday with the chance for rain possibly impacting the Steelers game.

Rain should wrap up Monday morning, but big rain totals are still be forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.