HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that 24 municipalities will receive over $5 million in funding for traffic safety improvements, with Allegheny and Mercer counties among them.
The funding will be used for traffic signal upgrades, increasing safety and mobility across Pennsylvania as part of the state’s “Green-Light-Go” Program.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”
The Green-Light-Go program is a series of grants provided as reimbursements for cities to improve the efficiency of traffic lights.
Allegheny County will receive:
Mercer County will receive:
A full list of projects in the state can be found on the PennDOT website.
