PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots fired around 12:50 p.m. Friday on the1000 block of Brushton Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sources tell KDKA’s Bob Allen the victim was carrying a 2-year-old baby when he was shot. It’s believed the child was not hurt.

Police aren’t saying if this was a drive-by shooting, and at this point, there is no known motive and no suspects in custody.

A neighbor said she heard nine shots and police found thirteen shell casings at the scene.

The violent crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police.

