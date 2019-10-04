



CBS’ fall season is off and running as the temperatures start to cool down and your TV watching heats up. This week, CBS Local’s Katie Johnston highlights new comedy Carol’s Second Act starring Patricia Heaton and returning favorite Seal Team starring David Boreanaz which is now onto its third season on America’s most watched network.

Speaking to Heaton and cast mate Kyle MachLachlan, the two comedic powerhouses discussed learning the medical terms needed to portray doctors on TV, and the interesting rabbit holes that leads to on the internet, as well as what each of them would like to do in their own “second act.” Seal Team‘s David Boreanaz also joined the program this week to discuss Jason Hayes’ transformation in season three and the show’s commitment to employing real-life veterans both in front of and behind the camera.

