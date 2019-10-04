Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are on scene at the Clemente Bridge and it is closed off to traffic due to a suspicious package that’s unattended.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said law enforcement is checking out an “unattended package.”
ALERT: @PghPolice have closed Clemente Bridge to check an unattended package. Expect traffic delays on both sides of bridge. Avoid area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ULLYrNFwG6
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 4, 2019
Avoid the area, officials say, and expect traffic on both sides as crews work to secure the area.
More information will become available as police release it.
Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story
You must log in to post a comment.