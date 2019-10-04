  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Bridge Closure, Clemente Bridge, Local TV, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Road Closure


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are on scene at the Clemente Bridge and it is closed off to traffic due to a suspicious package that’s unattended.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said law enforcement is checking out an “unattended package.”

Avoid the area, officials say, and expect traffic on both sides as crews work to secure the area.

More information will become available as police release it.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story

