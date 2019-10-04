



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has come and it’s starting to feel like fall.

However, we’re still waiting on the coolest of the air which will come in the way of a “backdoor cold front” that will be in the area at 8:00 a.m. It will bring the coldest weather Pittsburgh has seen in months.

The last time Pittsburgh saw temperatures in the 30s was April 29.

Temperatures will fall below 40 on Saturday, but not for long.

Highs on Friday will struggle to get over 60 with Pittsburgh’s high at 63. Plenty of clouds will start the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon.

The evening will be clear, bringing in cool temperatures. A small chance of rain exists today but the real threat of rain will be on Sunday evening after 5:00 p.m.

Warm weather will return over the weekend with 70-degree temperatures on Sunday.

