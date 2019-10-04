PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — An Allegheny County police department teamed up with a local teacher to create window stickers that will keep people with special needs safe during emergencies.

The Forward Township Police Department shared photos of the window stickers on Facebook.

They say they’re “proud” to provide the decals that residents can put on their vehicles or in their homes to ensure that first responders will be aware of occupants with special needs.

According to the post, the stickers were designed by Chief Scott Farally and printed by an Elizabeth Forward School District teacher’s company.

The department says they also plan on making extra stickers for those with hearing and speech disabilities, as well as Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

Those who want a sticker can reach out to Chief Stoffer, the Facebook posts says.