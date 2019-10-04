Comments
MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Temporary rubber speed bumps are being installed on Grandview Avenue in an attempt to get drivers to slow down.
The bumps will be placed along the avenue by the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure in Mount Washington.
Grandview Avenue is a popular scenic drive.
A study found more than 60 percent of drivers speed on the road.
Crews will be installing the bumps between Bertha and Shiloh Streets.
They will be up for two months, and then vehicle speed data will be released to the public.
