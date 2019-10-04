PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s status is up in the air for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers wide receiver is listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report, released Friday.

Smith-Schuster was a full participant in today’s practice, the team said.

The wide receiver is dealing with a toe injury.

Tight end Vance McDonald and linebacker Vince Williams are also questionable.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix and linebacker Anthony Chickillo are out.

Comments