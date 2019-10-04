Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s status is up in the air for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Steelers wide receiver is listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report, released Friday.
Smith-Schuster was a full participant in today’s practice, the team said.
Very limited at Friday practice https://t.co/t69y6SN1Af
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 4, 2019
The wide receiver is dealing with a toe injury.
Tight end Vance McDonald and linebacker Vince Williams are also questionable.
Fullback Roosevelt Nix and linebacker Anthony Chickillo are out.
GAME STATUS: https://t.co/Z8J22MXmz0@UPMCSportsMed pic.twitter.com/yticTAt7jq
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 4, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.