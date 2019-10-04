PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of the Liberty Tunnel will close to give first responders the chance to practice emergency fire exercise.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night, the inbound side of the Liberty Tunnel will close, along with one outbound lane. They reopen on Saturday at noon.

PennDOT, the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau, and the Coast Guard will train for what to do if there’s a major fire.

“We’ve been fortunate we haven’t had any incidents,” said Chief Daryl Jones of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. “But we want to be prepared for when that happens.”

Three drills will be conducted, but officials are not saying what will exactly take place, for a reason.

They did say the drills will focus on access, water and communication.

“The scenarios, we’re keeping that close to our chest,” Jones said. “Want the boots on the ground, no forwarning … and see how they perform under those conditions.”