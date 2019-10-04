PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and AT&T Sports Networks agreed on a new TV deal.

On Friday, AT&T Sports Networks announced the move in a press release.

The network will continue to be the regional telecast for the Pirates, including at least 150 live Pirates games, pre- and post-game shows, on top of other team-related coverage.

The release said the partnership between the Pirates and the network dates back to 1986.

“It was equally essential that we enhance the coverage of Pirates Baseball by now ensuring that all 162 games will be telecast either by AT&T SportsNet or one of our national television partners and that nearly all of our home Spring Training games will now be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement.

The terms of the extension were not disclosed.