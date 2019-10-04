PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will become the second city in the United States to integrate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

An announcement from Mayor Bill Peduto said the city will make a public commitment along with regional public, private, and nonprofit partners to meet the 17 UN SDGs in an effort to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and improve quality of life.

“The UN SDGs provide a framework for holding Pittsburgh accountable to a common set of goals that will make it a better and more resilient city for all. Working with stakeholders across the city, these goals will allow us to aid the residents who need our help now and the future generations of Pittsburghers to come,” Mayor Peduto said.

The 17 UN SDGs include:

No Poverty

Zero Hunger

Good Health and Well-Being

Quality Education

Gender Equality

Clean Water and Sanitation

Affordable and Clean Energy

Decent Work and Economic Growth

Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

Reduced Inequality

Sustainable Cities and Communities

Responsible Consumption and Production

Climate Action

Life Below Water

Life on Land

Peace and Justice Strong Institutions

Partnerships to Achieve the Goal

The Mayor said the city is establishing a partnership network of local, national, and international organizations that will help measure the city’s progress. He added that being the second city in the country to formally integrate these goals, it will further establish Pittsburgh as a leader in achieving a more sustainable and equitable future.

The SDGs are aligned with local investments of ONEPGH Investment Prospectus, 46 investments with the goal of improving livability for all residents by 2030.

This announcement comes on the heels of Mayor Peduto’s attendance at the 74th United Nations General Assembly to discuss regional sustainability accomplishments alongside Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, University of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Foundation.

Pittsburgh joins New York City as the only city in the United States to adopt these goals.