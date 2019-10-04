PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will become the second city in the United States to integrate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
An announcement from Mayor Bill Peduto said the city will make a public commitment along with regional public, private, and nonprofit partners to meet the 17 UN SDGs in an effort to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and improve quality of life.
“The UN SDGs provide a framework for holding Pittsburgh accountable to a common set of goals that will make it a better and more resilient city for all. Working with stakeholders across the city, these goals will allow us to aid the residents who need our help now and the future generations of Pittsburghers to come,” Mayor Peduto said.
The 17 UN SDGs include:
- No Poverty
- Zero Hunger
- Good Health and Well-Being
- Quality Education
- Gender Equality
- Clean Water and Sanitation
- Affordable and Clean Energy
- Decent Work and Economic Growth
- Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
- Reduced Inequality
- Sustainable Cities and Communities
- Responsible Consumption and Production
- Climate Action
- Life Below Water
- Life on Land
- Peace and Justice Strong Institutions
- Partnerships to Achieve the Goal
The Mayor said the city is establishing a partnership network of local, national, and international organizations that will help measure the city’s progress. He added that being the second city in the country to formally integrate these goals, it will further establish Pittsburgh as a leader in achieving a more sustainable and equitable future.
The SDGs are aligned with local investments of ONEPGH Investment Prospectus, 46 investments with the goal of improving livability for all residents by 2030.
This announcement comes on the heels of Mayor Peduto’s attendance at the 74th United Nations General Assembly to discuss regional sustainability accomplishments alongside Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, University of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Foundation.
Pittsburgh joins New York City as the only city in the United States to adopt these goals.
You must log in to post a comment.