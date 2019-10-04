



SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating an incident that happened last night at a homecoming bonfire in South Park.

The South Park Township police chief said on Friday that there was an unconscious juvenile at Evans Park Thursday night just after 8:30 p.m.

#NEW: Concerned parents in South Park say they received this alert on their Ring doorbells last night at the same time the homecoming bonfire was taking place. I’m reaching out to police to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/N1YC3rj7n2 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 4, 2019

The chief says the child’s clothing was in disarray, but the child was unable to tell officers exactly what had happened.

The South Park School District released a statement saying they have been notified of the investigation.

However, at this time, the district is unable to release any information, and they encourage anyone who has information to contact South Park police.

They also say there will be counselors at school today for students.